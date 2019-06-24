When Pawan Kalyan Surrendered His Revolver Amidst This Heartbreaking Controversy

Pawan To The Rescue

Responding to Srija's allegations, the Tholi Prema hero said that it was 'unfortunate' and added that everyone in the family loved the 'child' a lot. He also revealed that Srija's actions had affected her mother's health.

Her Exact Words

"Srija ran away from home without telling us. She was in love and she took this step. It is okay to run away. But she told the media that she got a threat to her life from the family. This (allegation) is unfortunate. Everyone in the family loved this child so much. Her mother (Kalyan's sister-in-law) is unwell and was hospitalised out of shock after Srija ran away."

He Gave Up A Valuable Possession

Pawan Kalyan surrendered his licensed revolver and said that he did not need it anymore. PK went on to wish the then newly-weds good luck and indicated that he did not have any animosity towards them. He also rubbished reports of him hiring goondas to track down Srija and Shirish.

He Added...

"I wish them (Srija and Shirish) well wherever they are," he continued. "I hope she is comfortable. I would like to assure her that no harm will come to her or the boy. I don't have any hired goondas (goons) or musclemen. I have come to surrender my revolver and its license to the police because I don't need this weapon now."

To Conclude...

A few years later, Srija and Shirish parted ways and this created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. After the setback, she married Kalyan Dhev and started a new chapter in life. Meanwhile, with the controversy in the past, Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with his political commitments.