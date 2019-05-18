When Prabhas Fans Were EXTREMELY UPSET With The Comments Made By This Actress!
It might be true that the name Prabhas went on to become mighty popular outside the Telugu speaking regions, only after the phenomenal success of Baahubali. However, Prabhas has been a huge star of the Telugu film industry even before the release of the magnum opus. His fan base in the Telugu speaking regions were equally good in the pre-Baahubali era as well. The young star has been a part of some of the big hits of Tollywood, which earned him a whole lot of fan-following. Now, here we take you through an instance when Prabhas fans were left extremely upset with the comments of a popular actress. Read to know details regarding the same.
Nithya Menen In Tollywood
Nithya Menen, who is now one of the prominent actresses of South Indian cinema had stepped in to the Telugu film world in the year 2011. Before coming to Tollywood, she has been an active presence in Malayalam film industry.
The Rumours
During the release of Nithya Menen's debut Tollywood movie Ala Modalindi, she had to field a few important questions during a press conference. Back in that time, it was reported that when asked about Prabhas, she in return asked 'Who?' Thus it was reported that Nithya Menen didn't know who Prabhas was.
Fans Were Disappointed
Prabhas fans were very much upset with the reports that were floating in the media and the alleged comments made by the actress. She was even projected as an arrogant actress by many media house.
When She Cleared The Air
According to the reports, Nithya Menen herself had cleared the air regarding these. If reports are to be believed, she revealed in an interview that back in 2011 she wasn't familiar with Telugu movies and were only aware of the senior actors like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna etc.
What She Actually Said
It was also reported that her statement was misinterpreted. Reportedly, when a journalist asked about Prabhas she retorted by telling ‘Who?", since she couldn't hear properly what he had asked and things were blown out of proportion.
Prabhas And Nithya Menen
Nevertheless, Prabhas and Nithya Menen had shared the same stage during a function. During the success meet of Nithya Menen's movie Ishq, it was Prabhas who handed over the memento to the actress.