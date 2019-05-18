When Prabhas Fans Were EXTREMELY UPSET With The Comments Made By This Actress!

Nithya Menen In Tollywood

Nithya Menen, who is now one of the prominent actresses of South Indian cinema had stepped in to the Telugu film world in the year 2011. Before coming to Tollywood, she has been an active presence in Malayalam film industry.

The Rumours

During the release of Nithya Menen's debut Tollywood movie Ala Modalindi, she had to field a few important questions during a press conference. Back in that time, it was reported that when asked about Prabhas, she in return asked 'Who?' Thus it was reported that Nithya Menen didn't know who Prabhas was.

Fans Were Disappointed

Prabhas fans were very much upset with the reports that were floating in the media and the alleged comments made by the actress. She was even projected as an arrogant actress by many media house.

When She Cleared The Air

According to the reports, Nithya Menen herself had cleared the air regarding these. If reports are to be believed, she revealed in an interview that back in 2011 she wasn't familiar with Telugu movies and were only aware of the senior actors like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna etc.

What She Actually Said

It was also reported that her statement was misinterpreted. Reportedly, when a journalist asked about Prabhas she retorted by telling ‘Who?", since she couldn't hear properly what he had asked and things were blown out of proportion.

Prabhas And Nithya Menen

Nevertheless, Prabhas and Nithya Menen had shared the same stage during a function. During the success meet of Nithya Menen's movie Ishq, it was Prabhas who handed over the memento to the actress.