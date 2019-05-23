English
    When Prabhas Talked About Anushka Shetty’s Star Power Even Before Baahubali!

    By Staff
    |

    Prabhas, the superstar of Tollywood, is a pan-Indian superstar now and his rise to the stardom at the all-India level was through the epic movie Baahubali, which made him one among the most-talked about celebrities ever. It was not just Prabhas, but his co-stars like Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and others too earned national acclaim. In particular, Anushka Shetty's portrayal of Devasen sky-rocketed her fan base. Anushka Shetty was as big a star down south even before Baahubali and here we take you back to an instance when Prabhas himself had talked about Anushka Shetty's popularity and star before much before the release of Baahubali. Read to know the details regarding the same.

    During The Time Of Mirchi Movie

    Before Baahubali, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty had teamed up for a film titled as Mirchi. The film, which came out in the year 2013 had tasted a huge commercial success at the box office.

    In An Interview

    It was in an exclusive interview with 123telugu.com that Prabhas had spoken about Anushka Shetty's star power. He talked about the same when he was asked about his comments on some people claiming that Mirchi is a one man show of Prabhas.

    Not A One Man Show

    Prabhas, while disagreeing to the statement, said that it can't never be a one man show as cinema is a team effort and he cited the example of Anushka Shetty in the film.

    Prabhas's Statement

    "Take Anushka for example. Crowds are whistling for her entry scenes. That shows how much star power she has. Can you still call it a one man show?", he said during the interview.

    Anushka Shetty In Mirchi

    In Mirchi, Anushka Shetty had essayed a character named Vennela and she was one among the two leading ladies of the film. Her performance in the film was widely appreciated by everyone.

    Read more about: prabhas anushka shetty
    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 20:31 [IST]
