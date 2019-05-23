When Prabhas Talked About Anushka Shetty’s Star Power Even Before Baahubali!

During The Time Of Mirchi Movie

Before Baahubali, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty had teamed up for a film titled as Mirchi. The film, which came out in the year 2013 had tasted a huge commercial success at the box office.

In An Interview

It was in an exclusive interview with 123telugu.com that Prabhas had spoken about Anushka Shetty's star power. He talked about the same when he was asked about his comments on some people claiming that Mirchi is a one man show of Prabhas.

Not A One Man Show

Prabhas, while disagreeing to the statement, said that it can't never be a one man show as cinema is a team effort and he cited the example of Anushka Shetty in the film.

Prabhas's Statement

"Take Anushka for example. Crowds are whistling for her entry scenes. That shows how much star power she has. Can you still call it a one man show?", he said during the interview.

Anushka Shetty In Mirchi

In Mirchi, Anushka Shetty had essayed a character named Vennela and she was one among the two leading ladies of the film. Her performance in the film was widely appreciated by everyone.