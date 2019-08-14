English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    When Shruti Haasan Said She Has No Plans Of Introducing Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth To Kamal Haasan

    By
    |

    A few years ago, young actress Shruti Haasan found herself in the limelight for an unexpected reason when rumours of her being in a relationship with Tamil hero and Anaganaga O Dheerudu co-star Siddharth began doing the rounds, much to the surprise of her fans. Some reports even claimed that the young miss had introduced him to her dad Kamal Haasan, which made things more interesting. With these rumours in full swing, Shruti told a leading daily that Siddharth was just a good friend and made it clear that she was not dating him.

    Killing Rumours In Style

    Praising Siddharth, Shruti said that he was a wonderful co-star as he helped her understand Telugu dialogues during a shoot. She, however, made it clear that he was not her 'Mr Right'.

    Her Exact Words

    "We both are working together in a Telugu film. I Don't know the language, Siddharth helps me to speak Telugu dialogues. He is such a wonderful co-star and a talented actor. We became great friends on the sets of this Telugu film. I am not dating Siddharth and I can clearly say that I am not in love with him." (sic).

    A Witty Response

    Reacting to rumours of Siddharth meeting Kamal, Shruti had said that she did not have the time to think about getting married or introducing 'a guy' to her family.

    "No way, I am not in a mood to get married now. I still have a long way to go in my career. Right now I would like to concentrate in my work rather introducing a guy to my dad. At this stage marriage talks are little too much for me," Shruti had said. (sic)

    Work Matters

    With the Siddharth episode in the rearview, Shruti is currently busy with her professional commitments. She will soon be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the Tamil movie Laabam, marking her Kollywood comeback. She is also planning to do a heroine-centric movie in Telugu. On the other hand, Siddharth currently has a few Tamil movies, including Indian 2, in his kitty.

    More SHRUTI HAASAN News

    Read more about: Shruti Haasan siddharth
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 17:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue