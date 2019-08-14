When Shruti Haasan Said She Has No Plans Of Introducing Rumoured Boyfriend Siddharth To Kamal Haasan

Killing Rumours In Style

Praising Siddharth, Shruti said that he was a wonderful co-star as he helped her understand Telugu dialogues during a shoot. She, however, made it clear that he was not her 'Mr Right'.

Her Exact Words

"We both are working together in a Telugu film. I Don't know the language, Siddharth helps me to speak Telugu dialogues. He is such a wonderful co-star and a talented actor. We became great friends on the sets of this Telugu film. I am not dating Siddharth and I can clearly say that I am not in love with him." (sic).

A Witty Response

Reacting to rumours of Siddharth meeting Kamal, Shruti had said that she did not have the time to think about getting married or introducing 'a guy' to her family.

"No way, I am not in a mood to get married now. I still have a long way to go in my career. Right now I would like to concentrate in my work rather introducing a guy to my dad. At this stage marriage talks are little too much for me," Shruti had said. (sic)

Work Matters

With the Siddharth episode in the rearview, Shruti is currently busy with her professional commitments. She will soon be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the Tamil movie Laabam, marking her Kollywood comeback. She is also planning to do a heroine-centric movie in Telugu. On the other hand, Siddharth currently has a few Tamil movies, including Indian 2, in his kitty.