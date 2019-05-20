When Shruti Haasan Was Furious Over A Set Of Leaked Pics: “They Were Never Meant To Be Released”
Being a pan-Indian actress, Shruti Haasan's popularity has no bounds. She is not just a South Indian actress and has even etched her presence in Bollywood, for which many actresses aim. Coming to the South Indian films, she has been active in both Tamil and Telugu film industries. In Telugu, she has worked with the top stars of the industry and has been a part of big hits. On this note, here we take you to one such instance, when an incident that happened during the shoot of one of her Telugu movies had left her extremely furious. Read the article to know the full details regarding this.
Shruti Haasan In Yevadu
Yevadu, the Telugu movie that came out in the theatres in 2014 was the sixth Telugu film of Shruti Haasan. In this movie, Shruti Haasan essayed a character named Manju and she was paired opposite Ram Charan.
A Song Sequence
The song Pimple Dimple from the film had emerged as a hit back then. The song featuring Ram Charan and Shruti Haasan in it had some amazing dance by the lead pair and it caught everyone's attention.
The Pictures Got Leaked
However, a few leaked pics of the actress surfaced on the internet back then. The pictures which were seemingly taken during the shoot of the song had gone viral within no time.
Shruti Haasan Was Disappointed
If reports are to be believed, Shruthi Haasan was extremely disappointed with the pictures that were doing the rounds and it was reported that the pictures were send out without her knowledge or approval.
Her Reponse
According to the reports, a furious Shruti Haasan went on to state her displeasure. "What really bothers me is that these stills were not preapproved by the production house or me. Those pics were shot on location while I was shooting for a song. And like it happens with most pictures that are shot when you are dancing, some of these were taken from unflattering angles. They were never meant to be released and should have been deleted right away,", the actress reportedly said about the same back then.
"People have been asking me why I would pose in such an unflattering manner for publicity. I didn't know how to react! Truth is, I have never believed in this kind of cheap publicity. There's no way you can control such things and this could happen to anyone", she added. Well, Shruti Haasan was right with her comments & had every reason to be angry about.