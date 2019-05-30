When Taapsee Pannu Went On To Say That Telugu Cinema Can Spoil You!
Much before Taapsee Pannu went on to become an actress with a pan-Indian popularity, she belonged to the Telugu film industry. Interestingly, it was through the Telugu movie Jhummandi Naadam that the highly talented actress had started off her amazing journey in the films. Taapsee Pannu is an actress who has never shied away from voicing her honest opinion and she has done that on many occasions. Here, we take you back to an instance, when Taapsee Pannu had talked about the Telugu film industry and some of the very interesting practices. Read on to know the interesting information regarding the same.
About Telugu Cinema
It was in the year 2015 that she stepped into Bollywood for the first time. Back in the year 2015, in an interview with Times Of India, Taapsee Pannu was asked about her experience working in the Telugu film industry. Her comments did garner everyone's attention.
Telugu Cinema Can Spoil You
Taapsee Pannu, on a positive note, went on to say that Telugu cinema can spoil you. "Telugu cinema can really spoil you. They treat you like a queen. As soon as you get down from your van, they will all stand up and they won't sit till you have passed by.", the actress said.
The Respect
She also added that she was missing that attention at that point of time. "I love that attention and miss that.", she added in the interview. Well, this rightly shows the huge amount of respect that the actresses down the south recieve.
Taapsee Pannu In Telugu
Taapsee Pannu's previous film in Telugu was Neevevaro, which had released in 2018. Meanwhile, she will be next seen in the highly-awaited movie Game Over, which will be released in both Tamil and Telugu.