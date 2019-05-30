When Taapsee Pannu Went On To Say That Telugu Cinema Can Spoil You!

About Telugu Cinema

It was in the year 2015 that she stepped into Bollywood for the first time. Back in the year 2015, in an interview with Times Of India, Taapsee Pannu was asked about her experience working in the Telugu film industry. Her comments did garner everyone's attention.

Telugu Cinema Can Spoil You

Taapsee Pannu, on a positive note, went on to say that Telugu cinema can spoil you. "Telugu cinema can really spoil you. They treat you like a queen. As soon as you get down from your van, they will all stand up and they won't sit till you have passed by.", the actress said.

The Respect

She also added that she was missing that attention at that point of time. "I love that attention and miss that.", she added in the interview. Well, this rightly shows the huge amount of respect that the actresses down the south recieve.

Taapsee Pannu In Telugu

Taapsee Pannu's previous film in Telugu was Neevevaro, which had released in 2018. Meanwhile, she will be next seen in the highly-awaited movie Game Over, which will be released in both Tamil and Telugu.