When Tamannaah Admitted That She Sleeps With Her Make-up Artist

We Sleep Together’

During an event, Tamannaah spoke about her bond with her make-up artist and said that she is an inseparable part of her life. The Rebel beauty added that she virtually sleeps with her make-up artist, which left fans in splits.

"I cannot tell you that we are so close friends. We are too close, so close, that we sleep together," added the actress.

A Sweet Statement

Tamannaah also revealed that make-up is an integral part of her life as she is in the entertainment business.

"Our day starts with make-up, for every character, we prefer doing different make-up. I don't think our work will run without make-up," said Tammy.

A Year Of Mixed Fortunes

The year 2019 has been one of mixed fortunes for Tamannaah so far. In January, she received some good news when F2 opened to a good response at the ticket window and impressed fans. The film featured her in a glamorous avatar, which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Sadly, her next release Abhinetri 2 underperformed at the ticket window and failed to impress moviegoers. Her Hindi movie Khamoshi too turned out to be a dud.

The Road Ahead...

Tamannaah will soon be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, one of the biggest releases of the year. The film, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, has Nayanthara as the parallel female lead. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is likely to hit screens this October. She will also be seen in That Is Mahalakshmi, the Telugu remake of Queen, where she reprises the role originally done by power-house performer Kangana Ranaut.