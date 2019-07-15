When Tamannaah Admitted That She Sleeps With Her Make-up Artist
The lovely and ravishing Tamannaah is one of the most sought-after stars in the Telugu film industry. The 29-year-old 'Milky Beauty' enjoys a pretty solid fan following because of her remarkable looks, bubbly nature and elegant screen presence. A seasoned performer in her own right, Tamannaah has worked with some of the most popular heroes of South cinema, right from Jr NTR to Ajith and this has helped her prove that she belongs to the big league. A couple of years ago, Tammy grabbed plenty of attention when she made a witty remark about her personal life.
We Sleep Together’
During an event, Tamannaah spoke about her bond with her make-up artist and said that she is an inseparable part of her life. The Rebel beauty added that she virtually sleeps with her make-up artist, which left fans in splits.
"I cannot tell you that we are so close friends. We are too close, so close, that we sleep together," added the actress.
A Sweet Statement
Tamannaah also revealed that make-up is an integral part of her life as she is in the entertainment business.
"Our day starts with make-up, for every character, we prefer doing different make-up. I don't think our work will run without make-up," said Tammy.
A Year Of Mixed Fortunes
The year 2019 has been one of mixed fortunes for Tamannaah so far. In January, she received some good news when F2 opened to a good response at the ticket window and impressed fans. The film featured her in a glamorous avatar, which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. Sadly, her next release Abhinetri 2 underperformed at the ticket window and failed to impress moviegoers. Her Hindi movie Khamoshi too turned out to be a dud.
The Road Ahead...
Tamannaah will soon be seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, one of the biggest releases of the year. The film, featuring Chiranjeevi in the titular role, has Nayanthara as the parallel female lead. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is likely to hit screens this October. She will also be seen in That Is Mahalakshmi, the Telugu remake of Queen, where she reprises the role originally done by power-house performer Kangana Ranaut.
