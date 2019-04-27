When Tamannaah Made A Shocking Statement About ‘Hiding’ Her Affairs

A Naughty Answer

Unlike some of her contemporaries, Tamannaah has always maintained a relatively low-profile and stayed away from any major controversies. Moreover, she has rarely grabbed attention due to her personal life or link ups. A few years ago, she had spoken to the media and made a rather witty remark about her personal life.

‘I Am Hiding My Affairs’

While talking about not being linked to her co-actors, the Paiyaa actress said that she might be ‘hiding' her affairs from the media and proved that she is one naughty person.

"Maybe I am over intelligent and hiding all my affairs from leaking to the media," she had added.

She sure knows how to throw a googly.

A Bad 2018

Interestingly, 2018 was a terrible year for Tamannaah as none of her films worked at the box office. While Sketch collapsed after taking a fairly decent start, Naa Nuvve and Next Enti? proved to be absolute non-starters. Luckily, her ‘special number' in the Kannada biggie KGF created a buzz amongst fans which proved to be the saving grace.

A Strong Comeback

Tamannaah started off 2019 on a terrific note when F2 emerged as the big winner of the Sankranti season, beating biggies like NTR Kathanayakudu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. In February, she received some more good news when Kanne Kalaimane opened on a good note and exceeded expectations.

The Road Ahead…

Tamannaah is currently gearing up for the release of Devi 2, a sequel to Devi. She also has That Is Mahalakshmi and the magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in her kitty. All in all, this might prove to be a be a terrific year for her.