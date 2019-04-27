English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    When Tamannaah Made A Shocking Statement About ‘Hiding’ Her Affairs

    By Lekhaka
    |

    The sweet and charming Tamannaah is arguably one of the most bankable and popular names in Tollywood. The 29-year-old star, fondly referred to as the 'Milky Beauty', has won the love of countless movie goers because of her remarkable looks, bindass nature and elegant screen presence. A seasoned performer in her own right, Tamannaah has acted in movies such as Baahubali and Devi which has helped her prove that she belongs to the big league. Now, here is an awesome blast from the past about Tammy.

    A Naughty Answer

    Unlike some of her contemporaries, Tamannaah has always maintained a relatively low-profile and stayed away from any major controversies. Moreover, she has rarely grabbed attention due to her personal life or link ups. A few years ago, she had spoken to the media and made a rather witty remark about her personal life.

    ‘I Am Hiding My Affairs’

    While talking about not being linked to her co-actors, the Paiyaa actress said that she might be ‘hiding' her affairs from the media and proved that she is one naughty person.

    "Maybe I am over intelligent and hiding all my affairs from leaking to the media," she had added.

    She sure knows how to throw a googly.

    A Bad 2018

    Interestingly, 2018 was a terrible year for Tamannaah as none of her films worked at the box office. While Sketch collapsed after taking a fairly decent start, Naa Nuvve and Next Enti? proved to be absolute non-starters. Luckily, her ‘special number' in the Kannada biggie KGF created a buzz amongst fans which proved to be the saving grace.

    A Strong Comeback

    Tamannaah started off 2019 on a terrific note when F2 emerged as the big winner of the Sankranti season, beating biggies like NTR Kathanayakudu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama. In February, she received some more good news when Kanne Kalaimane opened on a good note and exceeded expectations.

    The Road Ahead…

    Tamannaah is currently gearing up for the release of Devi 2, a sequel to Devi. She also has That Is Mahalakshmi and the magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in her kitty. All in all, this might prove to be a be a terrific year for her.

    Also Read: Tamannaah Talks About The Movie That Made Her A Lot More Brave! [Details Inside]

    Read more about: tamannaah
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue