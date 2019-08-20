English
    When Tamannaah Said She Will Never Wear A Bikini To Please The Audience

    Tamannaah, one of the most popular names in Telugu cinema, enjoys a strong fan following due to her charming screen presence and never-give-up attitude. The 29-year-old, who started her career in 2005 with the Hindi movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, made it big in the film world in no time and proved her mettle as a performer. In 2017, the 'Milky Beauty' spoke about playing glamorous characters on the big screen and said that she will never do anything that 'crosses the limit'.

    No To Bikinis

    Tamannaah said that she will never wear a dress that she is not comfortable with and made it clear that she has put limitations on herself. The Baahubali beauty added that she is not okay with wearing a bikini, hinting at her disdain for unnecessary skin show.

    Her Exact Words

    "I have. I made (a) few promises to my parents when I got into the film industry. I don't wear clothes that I am not comfortable with - clothes will not get you popularity. I don't think I need to wear a bikini to attract the audience. I will not do that."

    Tamannaah About Item Numbers

    Tamannaah also said that there is nothing wrong about 'Item Numbers' as most movie buffs love them. She, further, stated that it is unfair to treat such songs as 'derogatory'.

    "Why do we look down upon it? Every youngster wants to look like Katrina - the way she looked in Kala Chashma. I love that aspect of Indian cinema. Why should it be derogatory at all?" said Tamannaah.

    Work Matters...

    Two years down the line, Tamannaah is one of the busiest heroines in Tollywood. She will soon be seen alongside Chiranjeevi in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, slated to hit screens on October 2, 2019. She also has That Is Mahalakshmi, a remake of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen, in her kitty. The lovely lady will also be trying her luck in Bollywood again with Bole Chudiyan.

    Source: Deccan Chronicle

    tamannaah bikini
