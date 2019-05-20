When This Popular Actor Found Himself In A Soup Due To His 'Hot Jalebi' Remark About Anushka Shetty

'She Is A Hot Jalebi'

During a conversation with anchor Suma, Ali compared the powerhouse performer with a 'hot jalebi' and implied that everyone is fascinated by her.

"Anushka looks like a hot Jalebi who everybody likes to eat," he said.

Going Too Far?

Ali went on to compare Anushka and Sonal Chauhan and said that the Legend beauty had 'no thighs'. He also claimed that he had become a big fan of the Super star post her Bikini act in Billa which saw her act opposite Prabhas.

His Exact Words

"Sometime back you had asked the other girl (Sonal Chauhan) to slap her thighs. However, she has no thighs. Anushka has really remarkable thighs. Ever since I saw her in Billa (where Anushka appeared in a bikini), I became her fan."

Ali Apologises

As expected, this remark upset fans with several of them ripping Ali apart for his sexist attitude. Several people in the industry too were reportedly not happy about what had happened. Amidst the backlash, Ali issued an apology and said that he did not mean to hurt anyone.

"Though I took it as part of entertainment, I heard that it hurt some people. I am sorry for it," he told Deccan Chronicle.

To Conclude

With the controversy behind her, Anushka is currently ruling Tollywood like a queen. Devasena was last seen in Bhaagamatie which did well at the box office. At present, she has Silence in her kitty. On the other hand, Ali is currently busy with his political commitments.