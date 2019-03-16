Where Is The Venkatalakshmi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download By Tamilrockers

Leaked In Tamilrockers

In an unfortunate development, Where Is The Venkatalakshmi has been leaked online by Tamilrockers and is available for free download. The leaked version is, reportedly of ordinary quality. Needless to say, the leak is a heartless act which might ruffle a few feathers.

Will The Collections Be Affected?

Where Is The Venkatalakshmi marks Raai Laxmi's return to Tollywood a a brief hiatus and this makes it a crucial release for her. The film, shot against a decent budget, needs to have a fairly good run at the ticket window in order to emerge as a hit. As the full movie has been leaked, its box office collections might be affected big time.

About Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers, a headache for the film industry, is known for leaking new movies within hours of their release. NTR Katthanayakudu, Yatra and Petta are just a few of the notable releases that suffered because of the infamous group. Tamilrockers has also leaked Hindi movies like Zero, Simmba, Total Dhamaal and and proed tthat it cannot be taken lightly.

To Conclude...

The likes of Vishal and Mahanati actor Dulquer Salmaan have often urged fans to refrain from supporting piracy. Moreover, the Irumbu Thirai star has also played a role in having illegal websites shut down. While these actions have improved things a bit, the issue still persists. Let us hope that those in authority come up with a solution to the menace ASAP. Piracy is a crime which can't be tolerated at any costs.