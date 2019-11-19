Whistle AP And TS Closing Box Office Collections: Vijay Starrer Becomes A Big Hit

The Finer Deets

Nizam: Rs 3.27 crore

Ceeded: Rs 2.8 crore

UA: Rs 1.35 crore

East Rs 0.69 crore

West: Rs 0.58 crore

Guntur: Rs 0.95 crore

Krishna: Rs 0.76 crore

Nellore: Rs 0.51 crore

AP/TS: 10.91 crore

Whistle Box Office Verdict

Whistle's theatrical rights were valued at Rs 9.75 crore, which means it has recovered around 112 per cent of the investment and emerged as a big hit. The general feeling is, the film's exceptional performance will help 'Thalapathy' consolidate his standing in the Telugu market.

A Big Achievement

Whistle, reportedly, grossed Rs 20.5 crore at the AP/TS box office and became Vijay's highest grosser in the Telugu states. Unlike Mersal/Adirindi and Sarkar, the film did not have any political punches or controversial dialogues, which seems to have worked in its favour.

The WOM Was Healthy

Unlike some of Vijay's recent films, Whistle clicked with fans and critics alike. Most cine-goers felt it featured a spirited performance from 'Anna' and made for a good watch. As such, the WOM was positive and this proved to be a blessing for the flick.

The Road Ahead...

With Whistle in the past, Vijay is working on his film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, being connected to as Thalapathy 64. The film features the mass hero in a new avatar and this has piqued the curiosity. There have also been talks about him joining hands with maverick filmmaker S Shankar for a sequel to the Tamil biggie Mudhalvan (dubbed in Telugu as Oke Okkadu).