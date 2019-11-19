    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Whistle AP And TS Closing Box Office Collections: Vijay Starrer Becomes A Big Hit

      Whistle, the Telugu dubbed version of Bigil, arrived in theatres on October 25, 2019, and opened to a good response at the AP/TS box office, giving Vijay fans a reason to rejoice. Thereafter, it remained strong and continued raking in the moolah. Now, nearly a month after its release, the Atlee movie has ended its run with a closing share of Rs 10.91 crore. Read the Whistle AP/TS closing box office collections report to know more.

      The Finer Deets

      Nizam: Rs 3.27 crore

      Ceeded: Rs 2.8 crore

      UA: Rs 1.35 crore

      East Rs 0.69 crore

      West: Rs 0.58 crore

      Guntur: Rs 0.95 crore

      Krishna: Rs 0.76 crore

      Nellore: Rs 0.51 crore

      AP/TS: 10.91 crore

      Whistle Box Office Verdict

      Whistle's theatrical rights were valued at Rs 9.75 crore, which means it has recovered around 112 per cent of the investment and emerged as a big hit. The general feeling is, the film's exceptional performance will help 'Thalapathy' consolidate his standing in the Telugu market.

      A Big Achievement

      Whistle, reportedly, grossed Rs 20.5 crore at the AP/TS box office and became Vijay's highest grosser in the Telugu states. Unlike Mersal/Adirindi and Sarkar, the film did not have any political punches or controversial dialogues, which seems to have worked in its favour.

      The WOM Was Healthy

      Unlike some of Vijay's recent films, Whistle clicked with fans and critics alike. Most cine-goers felt it featured a spirited performance from 'Anna' and made for a good watch. As such, the WOM was positive and this proved to be a blessing for the flick.

      The Road Ahead...

      With Whistle in the past, Vijay is working on his film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, being connected to as Thalapathy 64. The film features the mass hero in a new avatar and this has piqued the curiosity. There have also been talks about him joining hands with maverick filmmaker S Shankar for a sequel to the Tamil biggie Mudhalvan (dubbed in Telugu as Oke Okkadu).

