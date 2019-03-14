Why Mahesh Babu Wasn't Chosen for RRR? SS Rajamouli Reveals The Real Reason!

A film that has Mahesh Babu in the lead role, directed by maverick film-maker SS Rajamouli would be in the wishlist of all the Telugu movie audiences and many a times, rumours were rife that such a film would happen in the near future.

As you all know, SS Rajamouli's next movie tentativley titled RRR is with Ram Charan and Jr NTR and the official press meet in connection with the movie was held a couple of hours ago. Ram Charan essays the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie whereas Jr NTR portrays the role of Komaram Bheem.

During the media interaction, SS Rajamouli was asked why Mahesh Babu wasn't selected for the character of Alluri Sitarama Raju in the film RRR. Reportedly, the director went on to mention that Mahesh Babu fans like to see their favourite star in a James Bond like character than as a historical character

Interestingly, during the audio launch ceremony of Mahesh Babu's Businessman, which was also attended by SS Rajamouli, he had asked Mahesh Babu fans about the kind of role in which they would like to see Mahesh Babu in and they had responded that they would like to see him as a character similar to that of James Bond.

Anyhow, a film from Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli team is definitely something for which everyone is waiting for. Let us hope that SS Rajamouli would come up with a James Bond like character for Mahesh Babu in the future.