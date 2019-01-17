Will Balakrishna Choose Anil Ravipudi Or Boyapati Sreenu For His Next?

It was during the pre-release event of NTR Kathanayakudu, that Nandamuri Balakrishna announced that he would be teaming up with Boyapati Sreenu for the third time. Their previous movies were the huge blockbusters Simha and Legend. Naturally, the expectations and joy in the Nandamuri camp would be sky high as the outcome of this combo would be a full-fledged mass entertainer.

However, with the recent debacle of Boyapati Sreenu’s recent directorial, VInaya Vidheya Rama, trade pundits are raising their eyebrows on the supposed combination. Be it the narration, storyline or execution, nothing seemed to be right about VVR. This result could make Balayya rethink on his choices after the sequel of NTR Biopic.

On the other hand, NTR Kathanayakudu has fizzled at the box office as well and this has made NBK go in for introspection.

Post-summer, Balayya was set to join hands with Pataas director, Anil Ravipudi. Ideally, after the completion of Balayya-Boyapati movie. With the colossal success of the recent F2, Anil is said to be on cloud nine and is the man in demand.

It is just a matter of time to see whether Balayya prefers Anil Ravipudi over Boyapati Sreenu in order to churn out a much-needed hit.

While Anil Ravipudi is still sinking in the success of F2, Balayya is busy in getting the sequel of NTR biopic stitched for a better output. It’s just a matter of time to know with whom the Bobbili Simham actor teams up next.