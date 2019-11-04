Will Chiranjeevi Be A Better Host Than Nagarjuna For Bigg Boss Telugu 4?

Bigg Boss Telugu 3, hosted by Nagarjuna, did end in style. And just like an icing on the cake, Chiranjeevi too graced the star-studded grand finale, which was aired recently. It was really a special gift for Telugu audiences to see these two stalwarts on the same dais and both of them didn't disappoint on the big day.

Well, there were rumours that Chiranjeevi might host the third edition of Bigg Boss Telugu but finally, it was hosted by Nagarjuna, who did a pretty impressive job by helming the affairs in his style. His jovial approach was much-loved by the audiences and it was quite different from the approaches of the previous hosts.

However, Chiranjeevi's short stint at the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 grand finale was noticed by one and all.It wouldn't be wrong to say that Chiranjeevi stole the last 30 minutes with his amazing screen presence and timing. How he interacted with the audiences and the contestants were pretty impressive. His jovial attitude and to-the-point reactions have left Bigg Boss Telugu audiences mighty impressed.

Chiranjeevi's presence in the finale has also led to speculations regarding him being a possible contender as the host of the next season. Considering his style of presentation, some social media users also believe that he might be a better host than Nagarjuna, in case the Megastar steps in as the host, next season.

Many believe that Chiranjeevi's style will be on the lines of Kamal Haasan, who is one among the major USP's of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Well, every season of Bigg Boss Telugu has had different hosts and it needs to be seen what is in store for the next season and whether Chiranjeevi will don the host's hat. Meanwhile, he is all set to start the works of his next movie, which will be helmed by Koratala Siva. There are rumours that he is also planning his 153rd project.