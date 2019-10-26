Will Dear Comrade's Television Premiere Set New Records On Diwali?

Dear Comrade, which was Vijay Deverakonda's previous release, is all set to make its television premiere. Reportedly, the film will be screened on Gemini TV at 5:30 PM on October 27, 2019. All eyes are on the mini-screen debut of the movie and the TRP ratings that it would go on to register.

More importantly, Dear Comrade is the only prominent Telugu movie that is making a television premiere on Diwali weekend. Hence, there are high chances for Dear Comrade to garner good TRP ratings. Since it's a festival weekend, there is expected to be an increase in the viewership when compared to the other recent premieres.

However, Dear Comrade has to go a long way to garner the top spot. F2, the blockbuster movie of 2019 is at the top slot in the list of top 10 television premieres of 2019. It has got a TRP of around 17, which even movies like Maharshi and iSmart Shankar failed to achieve.

As far as Vijay Deverakonda's films are considered, Geetha Govindam is the movie that gained the maximum popularity on television. The film's television debut had fetched a TRP of 20.8 and it seems like it would be tough for Dear Comrade to break that record.

Nevertheless, Vijay Deverakonda has increased his fan base among the family audiences as well. Dear Comrade couldn't make a big impact in theatres but the movie had received good responses after Amazon Prime release, which again adds to the film's prospects of performing extremely well on its television premiere. Let us wait and see what is in store.