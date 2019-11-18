Will Nagarjuna Be The Host Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4?
Bigg Boss Telugu 3 had its share of specialities and the most important among the lot was the fact that it marked Nagarjuna's entry as the show's host. In the past, he donned the host's hat for the quiz programme Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu and he had enjoyed a successful outing. His journey as Bigg Boss Telugu 3 host was also a fruitful and now, the fans are eager to know whether Nagarjuna will continue as a host in the next season or not. Read to know further details regarding this.
Nagarjuna's Success As A Host
Interestingly, all the three seasons had different hosts and comparisons were bound to happen. Nevertheless, Nagarjuna went on to make a mark for himself as the host. Importantly, both the opening ceremony as well as the grand finale had registered record TRP Ratings.
The Rumours
Upon the completion of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, rumours had popped up that Nagarjuna might not be donning the host's hat in the next season. It was being speculated that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will have Megastar Chiranjeevi as its host.
Chiranjeevi's Stint At Bigg Boss Telugu 3
Megastar Chiranjeevi had made a huge impact with his presence at Bigg Boss Telugu 3 grand finale. He did leave everyone impressed with his comic timing and interaction with the audiences. Ever since then, rumours regarding the chances of him stepping into the host's shoes had popped up.
The Latest Reports
However, a few reports that have been doing the rounds have a different story to narrate. According to a report that has come in the online circuits, it is being said that Nagarjuna will continue as the host of the show and he has already given his nod to be the part of the fourth season. Well, Nagarjuna fans would love to see him in the avatar.