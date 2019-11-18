Will Nagarjuna Be The Host Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4?

Nagarjuna's Success As A Host

Interestingly, all the three seasons had different hosts and comparisons were bound to happen. Nevertheless, Nagarjuna went on to make a mark for himself as the host. Importantly, both the opening ceremony as well as the grand finale had registered record TRP Ratings.

The Rumours

Upon the completion of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, rumours had popped up that Nagarjuna might not be donning the host's hat in the next season. It was being speculated that Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will have Megastar Chiranjeevi as its host.

Chiranjeevi's Stint At Bigg Boss Telugu 3

Megastar Chiranjeevi had made a huge impact with his presence at Bigg Boss Telugu 3 grand finale. He did leave everyone impressed with his comic timing and interaction with the audiences. Ever since then, rumours regarding the chances of him stepping into the host's shoes had popped up.

The Latest Reports

However, a few reports that have been doing the rounds have a different story to narrate. According to a report that has come in the online circuits, it is being said that Nagarjuna will continue as the host of the show and he has already given his nod to be the part of the fourth season. Well, Nagarjuna fans would love to see him in the avatar.