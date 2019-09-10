Will Pawan Kalyan Greenlight Krish Jagarlamudi's Movie?

Pawan Kalyan was previously seen in Agnyaathavaasi that released in early 2018 and now, he has shifted his focus to politics and social service. In fact, reports had even surfaced that he is not interested in doing films any more. However, one of the rumours that has surfaced now, reveal that popular filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi has an interesting script with him and popular producer AM Rathnam is trying to rope in none other than Pawan Kalyan for the movie.

According to the report that has surfaced, AM Rathnam is trying to convince Pawan Kalyan to work in this movie, which will be scripted and directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Meanwhile, the report also conveys that the script penned by Krish has the capability to give a political boost as well to Pawan Kalyan. However, no official confirmation has come up regarding any of these yet.

Interestingly, there were certain other reports that surfaced regarding Pawan Kalyan's next probable film after Agnyaathavaasi but all those reports were dismissed as mere rumours and thus making it clear that the Jana Sena leader hasn't signed any movie yet. We will have to wait for further updates regarding the authenticity of the reports regarding AM Rathnam's plan to do a Pawan Kalyan movie.

Interestingly, producer AM Rathnam and Pawan Kalyan had previously collaborated for two movies. AM Rathnam was the producer of Pawan Kalyan's Khushi (2001), a remake of the Tamil movie of the same name. The Pawan Kalyan starrer had emerged as a humungous success at the box office. Later, the producer and the actor had teamed up for Bangaram (2006).

As far as Krish Jagarlamudi is considered, he is yet to team up with Pawan Kalyan for a movie. The director's previous film was the NTR Biopic, which was released in two parts as NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu and tanked at the box office.

(Source: 123Telugu)