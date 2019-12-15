Will Prabhas Be Paid More Than Rs 30 Crore For His Movie With Mythiri Movie Makers?

Are you are a 'die-hard fan' of Tollywood heartthrob Prabhas? If yes, we have some fantastic news for you. According to reports, 'Darling' will be paid more than Rs 30 crore for his film with Mythiri Movie Makers. (MMM). The prestigious banner has reportedly paid him Rs 13 crore, in two installments, as advance and this proves that the collaboration is indeed happening. The grapevine also suggests, the untitled biggie will get a wide pan-India release, making it a prestigious affair for all concerned.

In case, you did not know, Prabhas became an international sensation when the 2015 release Baahubali proved to be a big hit and redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. Its sequel Baahubali 2, released in 2017, too set the box office on fire, working wonders for him. The mass hero's latest release Saaho opened on a terrific note, emerging as a monster hit 'Up North'.

Many feel, this established the Mirchi star as a synonym for success. As such, the general feeling is that Prabhas has every right to demand big money for his biggie with MMM.

Meanwhile, the 'Rebel Star' will soon be resuming the shoot of his film with Jil fame Radha Krishna Kumar, being referred to as Jaan. The Telugu-Hindi bilingual features him in a stylish new avatar and this has grabbed plenty of attention. It stars Pooja Hegde as the heroine, which has piqued the curiosity. The movie reportedly revolves around reincarnation nd this is one of its biggest highlights. The inside talk is that Jaan will arrive in theatres in April 2020, however, nothing is set in stone.

There has also been talk of Prabhas teaming up with popular director Koratala Siva for a mass flick, backed by actor and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy producer Ram Charan. He might also do a movie with director Parasuram in the near future. All in all, 'Darlings' have plenty to look forward to.

