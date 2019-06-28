Will Sai Pallavi Create Problem For This Young Hero?

This April, actor Naga Chaitanya became the talk of the town for an awesome reason when Majili opened to a good response at the box office and clicked with the target audience. The film, directed by Shiva Narvana, marked Chay's first collaboration with Samantha Akkineni post marriage, which proved to be its big highlight. With Majili in the past, Naga Chaitanya is back in the limelight for a terrific reason. The young heartthrob's film with Sekhar Kammula recently went on floors much to the delight of Akkineni fans.

The film features Sai Pallavi as the female lead and marks her second collaboration with the Fidaa director. The buzz is that that young lady has a strong role in the movie that might prove to be its backbone. In fact, insiders feel that her role might have a Fidaa feel to it, which makes things even more exciting.

While Sai Pallavi has tremendous talent, she is going through a lean phase on the work front. Last year, she received a big setback when Diya underperformed at the box office and failed to impress fans. In December, she returned with Maari 2 and Padi Padi Leche Manasu that released on the same day. Sadly, both movies disappointed big time. While Balaji Mohan's movie failed to meet expectations, Padi Padi Leche Manasu sank without a trace.

Sai Pallavi was last seen in NGK that hit screens last month and flopped. To make matters worse, the 'Rowdy Baby' sensation received unflattering reviews with most fans slamming her for 'spoiling' NGK.

The consensus is that Sai Pallavi's lacklustre form might create problems for Naga Chaitanya's movie.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya currently also has Venky Mama in his kitty, which will see him act opposite 'Victory' Venkatesh.

So, do you think the Naga Chaitanya movie will revive Sai Pallavi's fortunes and help her regain lost ground? Tell us in the space below.

