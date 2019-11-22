Will Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser Carry The Release Date Of The Movie?

Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser is all set to release in a few hours and there are huge expectations on the first promo of the Mahesh Babu starrer. Meanwhile, 'Prince' Army and Telugu movie buffs are also curious to know whether the teaser will carry the official release date of the movie as well. This has turned out to be the talk on social media.

Everyone is aware of the fact that Sarileru Neekevvaru will have a face-off with the Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo at the box office during the Sankranti season. As of now, both films are expected to hit theatres on January 11, 2020. However, speculations have been doing the rounds that the movies won't lock the same day. The recent posters of both films didn't come with the actual release date and this cemented those assumptions further.

It needs to be seen whether Sarileru Neekevvaru's teaser will fire the first bullet by announcing the official release date of the movie. However, there is a widespread belief that the teaser won't do that. As far as Telugu movies are concerned, the norm is that a film's trailer comes with the release date as well. All eyes are on the teaser, which will be hitting the online circuits at 5:04 PM today (November 22).

Earlier, the team had shared a glimpse from the teaser, which left fans quite excited about. Meanwhile, a video put out by director Anil Ravipudi has been doing the rounds on social media and it has further increased the expectations on the movie. The director has assured that the film will go on to be a sensation. Take a look at the video here..

In Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu will be seen playing an army officer named Ajay Krishna. Rashmika Mandanna will appear as the leading lady. Vijayashanthi, Prakash Raj etc., are also a part of the star cast.