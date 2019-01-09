With NTR Biopic Kathanayakudu, Is Balakrishna On His Way To Score A Hat-trick Of Sankranti Hits?

Jai Simha

Jai Simha, directed by KS Ravikumar was Balakrishna's previous release. The film had hit the theatres in the month of January 2018 as a Sankranti release. The mass entertainer had opened to good reports and it went on to become a success at the box office.

Gautamiputra Satakirni

Gautamiputra Satakirni, which came out in the theatres in the year of January 2017 is definitely one among the much appreciated movies of Balakrishna. The film, which came in as a Sankranti release of the year 2017, was lauded by critics and the audiences alike and it emerged as a towering success at the box office.

All Set For A Hat-trick

NTR Kathanayakudu has had early morning shows and the initial reports suggest that the movie has indeed turned out to be a good one with stellar performance from Balakrishna. Going by the reports, the movie is sure to emerge as a big success at the box office. If that happens, it would be a hat-trick of big hits for Balakrishna with movies releasing as Sankranti Releases.

Balakrishna's Next Release

Meanwhile, the second pasrt of NTR Biopic, titled as NTR Mahanayakudu will be coming out in the theatres in the month of February. There are huge expectations on this film as well and is considered to be a potential blockbuster at the box office.