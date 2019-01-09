English
    With NTR Biopic Kathanayakudu, Is Balakrishna On His Way To Score A Hat-trick Of Sankranti Hits?

    The first part of the NTR biopic, titled as NTR Kathanayakudu has made its entry to the theatres across the globe. The film that made its entry to the theatres today (January 09, 2018) ranks high on expectations. The initial shows on NTR Biopic has been completed and reports suggest that the movie has met those expectations. Meanwhile, NTR Kathanayakudu is the big release of Balakrishna after a gap of close to a year and there are huge hopes on the box office performance of the movie as well. The actor has delivered some big hits with the Sankranti releases in the past couple of years. Initial reports suggest that Balakrishna hasn't disappointed this time either and there are high chances for him to score a hat-trick of big success.

    Jai Simha

    Jai Simha, directed by KS Ravikumar was Balakrishna's previous release. The film had hit the theatres in the month of January 2018 as a Sankranti release. The mass entertainer had opened to good reports and it went on to become a success at the box office.

    Gautamiputra Satakirni

    Gautamiputra Satakirni, which came out in the theatres in the year of January 2017 is definitely one among the much appreciated movies of Balakrishna. The film, which came in as a Sankranti release of the year 2017, was lauded by critics and the audiences alike and it emerged as a towering success at the box office.

    All Set For A Hat-trick

    NTR Kathanayakudu has had early morning shows and the initial reports suggest that the movie has indeed turned out to be a good one with stellar performance from Balakrishna. Going by the reports, the movie is sure to emerge as a big success at the box office. If that happens, it would be a hat-trick of big hits for Balakrishna with movies releasing as Sankranti Releases.

    Balakrishna's Next Release

    Meanwhile, the second pasrt of NTR Biopic, titled as NTR Mahanayakudu will be coming out in the theatres in the month of February. There are huge expectations on this film as well and is considered to be a potential blockbuster at the box office.

