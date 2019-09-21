English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    World Famous Lover First Look: Vijay Deverakonda's New Avatar Fails To Impress; Gets Trolled

    By
    |

    The eagerly-awaited first look poster of World Famous Lover, released a short while ago, has taken social media by storm, and this bears testimony to Vijay Deverakonda's star power. It has, however, failed to impress movie buffs as they feel it's 'repetitive' and 'boring'. This has ruffled a few feathers as it might turn out to be a cause of worry for the Arjun Reddy star, last seen in the box office dud Dear Comrade. Here, we present a few Twitter reactions.

    MirzaJoey @sam_nfs

    MirzaJoey @sam_nfs

    Why always a lover? Arjun reddy, dear comrade, now world famous lover? 🙄

    Tarush Kaul @Phaijjalkabadla

    Tarush Kaul @Phaijjalkabadla

    Vijay Devarakonda's new film is called 'world famous lover' and the man again in typecasted as this angry jilted lover. Ugh. Such a fantastic actor and again being typecasted into all this. And also a very sweet guy, met him at a signature startup event.

    ....♥️ @MeRajeev_

    ....♥️ @MeRajeev_

    Arjun Reddy

    Arjun Reddy in a rom com - GG

    Arjun Reddy joins politics - Nota

    Arjun Reddy in a horror mve - Taxiwala

    Arjun Reddy with communist ideology - DC

    @TheDeverakonda

    you are just playing the same guy in different backdrops.

    Adyasha Das @AdyashaDas7

    Adyasha Das @AdyashaDas7

    Sorry but there is no sign of love in the poster where the poster is named as "world famous lover" !

    Being rowdy is so monotonous with u now. Try to do something different too. Like geetha govindam or something more beautiful and amazing. Still waiting for the teaser.

    Vijay Deverakonda's Rowdy Fan @VDrowdyfan

    Vijay Deverakonda's Rowdy Fan @VDrowdyfan

    Didn't expect this poster for the title world famous lover. But mass poster. My reaction after seeing this poster 😮🤐😯 #VijayDeverakonda #WorldFamousLover #WFL

    In case, you did not know, World Famous Lover has been directed by Kranthi Madhav, marking his first collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda. The film features four actresses ( Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite) opposite the heartthrob, which has grabbed plenty of attention.

    So, are you excited about World Famous Lover? Comments, please

    More TELUGU MOVIES News

    Read more about: telugu movies vijay deverakonda
    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 17:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue