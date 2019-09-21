World Famous Lover First Look: Vijay Deverakonda's New Avatar Fails To Impress; Gets Trolled

MirzaJoey @sam_nfs

Why always a lover? Arjun reddy, dear comrade, now world famous lover? 🙄

Vijay Devarakonda's new film is called 'world famous lover' and the man again in typecasted as this angry jilted lover. Ugh. Such a fantastic actor and again being typecasted into all this. And also a very sweet guy, met him at a signature startup event.

Arjun Reddy

Arjun Reddy in a rom com - GG

Arjun Reddy joins politics - Nota

Arjun Reddy in a horror mve - Taxiwala

Arjun Reddy with communist ideology - DC

you are just playing the same guy in different backdrops.

Sorry but there is no sign of love in the poster where the poster is named as "world famous lover" !

Being rowdy is so monotonous with u now. Try to do something different too. Like geetha govindam or something more beautiful and amazing. Still waiting for the teaser.

Didn't expect this poster for the title world famous lover. But mass poster. My reaction after seeing this poster 😮🤐😯 #VijayDeverakonda #WorldFamousLover #WFL

In case, you did not know, World Famous Lover has been directed by Kranthi Madhav, marking his first collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda. The film features four actresses ( Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite) opposite the heartthrob, which has grabbed plenty of attention.

