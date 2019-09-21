World Famous Lover First Look: Vijay Deverakonda's New Avatar Fails To Impress; Gets Trolled
The eagerly-awaited first look poster of World Famous Lover, released a short while ago, has taken social media by storm, and this bears testimony to Vijay Deverakonda's star power. It has, however, failed to impress movie buffs as they feel it's 'repetitive' and 'boring'. This has ruffled a few feathers as it might turn out to be a cause of worry for the Arjun Reddy star, last seen in the box office dud Dear Comrade. Here, we present a few Twitter reactions.
MirzaJoey @sam_nfs
Why always a lover? Arjun reddy, dear comrade, now world famous lover? 🙄
Tarush Kaul @Phaijjalkabadla
Vijay Devarakonda's new film is called 'world famous lover' and the man again in typecasted as this angry jilted lover. Ugh. Such a fantastic actor and again being typecasted into all this. And also a very sweet guy, met him at a signature startup event.
....♥️ @MeRajeev_
Arjun Reddy
Arjun Reddy in a rom com - GG
Arjun Reddy joins politics - Nota
Arjun Reddy in a horror mve - Taxiwala
Arjun Reddy with communist ideology - DC
@TheDeverakonda
you are just playing the same guy in different backdrops.
Adyasha Das @AdyashaDas7
Sorry but there is no sign of love in the poster where the poster is named as "world famous lover" !
Being rowdy is so monotonous with u now. Try to do something different too. Like geetha govindam or something more beautiful and amazing. Still waiting for the teaser.
Vijay Deverakonda's Rowdy Fan @VDrowdyfan
Didn't expect this poster for the title world famous lover. But mass poster. My reaction after seeing this poster 😮🤐😯 #VijayDeverakonda #WorldFamousLover #WFL
In case, you did not know, World Famous Lover has been directed by Kranthi Madhav, marking his first collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda. The film features four actresses ( Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite) opposite the heartthrob, which has grabbed plenty of attention.
So, are you excited about World Famous Lover? Comments, please