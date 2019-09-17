World Famous Lover Is The Title Of Vijay Deverakonda's Next!

Vijay Deverakonda's next film after the recent release Dear Comrade is with director Kranthi Madhav. Reportedly, the shoot of the film is progressing and makers of the film have now unveiled the title of the movie. According to reports, the movie has been titled 'World Famous Lover'.

Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media page to unveil the title of the movie as well as a sample title poster. Meanwhile, it has also been mentioned that the first look poster of the film will be released on September 20, 2019.

Interestingly, World Famous Lover will feature four leading ladies. Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tressa and Izabelle Leite will play the leading ladies in this highly awaited film. Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that the film will be an out-and-out romantic entertainer and it seems like the title has given an affirmation regarding the same.

The shoot of the film commenced in February 2019, and World Famous Lover is being produced by KS Rama Rao under Creative Commercial banner. Director Kranthi Madhav is well-known for his film Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, which won a lot of praises from critics. World Famous Lover is the fourth directorial venture of Kranthi Madhav.

At the same time, the team has not spoken about the release date of the movie yet. It is widely being believed that an announcement regarding the same might be made along with the first look poster of the movie.

Vijay Deverakonda's previous release was Dear Comrade, which had hit theatres in July 2019. After the completion of the works of World Famous Lover, Vijay Deverakonda is expected to join the shoot of Fighter, which marks the actor's first association with popular director Puri Jagannadh. The actor is also shooting for Anand Annamalai's movie, which has been titled as Hero. In the film, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen as a biker.