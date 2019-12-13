World Famous Lover: Vijay Deverakonda And Aishwarya Rajesh Look Hot And Fresh In This New Poster

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media yesterday to release the new poster of his upcoming flick 'World Famous Lover'. Vijay Deverakonda became the Indian sensation after his blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. The actor is currently busy shooting for his next movie 'World Famous Lover'.

The first look poster of the film showcased Vijay as an angry youngster. The actor was seen flipping a cigarette and blowing the smoke.

In the movie, Vijay will be seen sharing screen space with four female actors including Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Isabelle Leite. Earlier, Vijay had announced that the four female leads of the movie will be introduced through four different posters. Vijay introduced us to the romance of him with Aishwarya Rajesh in the new poster yesterday. Vijay is yet to introduce the other three ladies of the film.

In the new poster, Vijay Deverakonda and Aishwarya Rajesh were seen sharing an intimate moment. It was a romantic moment in the kitchen, where Aishwarya is seen chopping vegetables and sporting a green coloured sari with floral print. Vijay hugged Aishwarya from behind, and Aishwarya was seen in a homely look, with a towel tied on her head. They looked like a typical husband and wife in the poster.

Check out the poster below:

Vijay also revealed the names of their characters. He captioned the poster, 'Seenayya and Suvarna This Valentines Day - World Famous Lover.'

Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the music for the film is composed by Gopi Sunder. It is bankrolled by Creative Commercials.

'World Famous Lover' is nearing the end of its shooting schedule. It is all set to hit the screens on Valentine's Day next year. The teaser of the film will be released on January 3, 2020.

