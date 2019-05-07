English
    World Of Dance Season 3: Pawan Kalyan's Popular Number Helps The Kings Steal The Show

    Are you a fan of the much-loved Pawan Kalyan? If yes, then we have some awesome news in store for you. During the World Of Dance season 3 finale, The Kings won the hearts of movie buffs when they grooved to the Vadevadanna number from Pawan Kalyan's movie Sardaar Gabbar Singh and proved their mettle. As expected, this created a great deal of buzz on social media with Devi Sri Prasad praising the group for helping the song reach a global audience.

    "OMG ! What a Brilliant Performance!! That time it was #SUNDARI frm #Khaidi150 & now it is #Vadevadanna frm #SARDARGabbarSingh on d International Dance Stage !! Am so Thrilled wn my MUSIC makes People DANCE !! ThankU & Lov U guys ! U just nailed it !! Keep Roc'KING'S," he added.

    Pawan Kalyan

    The Kings, a 14-member team, began their journey on the streets of Mumbai and rose to fame by winning India's Got Talent Season 3. The group specialises in Bollywood style hip-hop dance and is credited for showcasing the funky side the Indian entertainment scene.

    Meanwhile, DSP is currently in the limelight due to Maharshi which has grabbed plenty of attention due to his tunes. On the other hand, PK is currently busy with his political commitments and has put his film career on hold.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 12:11 [IST]
