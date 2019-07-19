'Would Nagarjuna Be Silent If Such A Thing Happens To Samantha Akkineni Or Amala'

A Shocking Claim

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 recently landed in an ugly controversy when journalist Swetha Reddy claimed that Star MAA initially chose her for Bigg Boss Telugu 3 before 'cheating' her by going back on their word.

"After signing me up, they stopped answering my calls. I can proceed legally for violation of the agreement," she added.

Casting Couch Controversy

She also claimed that the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 team is spreading 'casting couch culture' and exploiting women.

"The programme is looked after by a Mumbai team. And they are altering the culture here. Women need protection everywhere. You can't exploit women in the name of entertainment and reality shows," added the Reddy lady.

A Shot At The 'King'

Taking a shot at Nagarjuna, she asked him to intervene and ensure no one else is cheated, which ruffled a few feathers. She added that the King star should refrain from hosting a 'show like this'.

Her Exact Words

"Let me ask Nagarjuna garu if he shouldn't take up the issue and address our concerns. There are women in his family. Samantha is an actress. Amala garu was an actress. I want to ask Nagarjuna garu if he would be silent if someone from his family were to be cheated in this way. I respect you and you have a lot of fans. But it's wrong for you to host a show like this."

To Conclude...

Just like Swetha Reddy, several fans are not happy with Nagarjuna's reluctance to comment on the controversies surrounding Bigg Boss Telugu 3. As such, it will be worth watching whether he finally reacts to the issues or not.