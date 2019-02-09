Yatra Day 1 Box Office Collections: Mammootty’s Film Opens On A Decent Note

Day 1 Collections

Yatra has taken a fair start at the AP and TS box office and made a solid impact. The Day 1 share stands at Rs 2.23 share.

A Decent Start In The US

The film opened on a decent note at the US box office, collecting nearly USD 71,270 from 130 locations through premieres. It raked in a further USD 13,000 from 97 locations on Friday. It needs to collect USD 600k more in the coming days in order to breakeven in the US.

A Safe Bet

Yatra did pre-release business of Rs 13.5 crore worldwide. It needs to collect Rs 14 Crore share in order to emerge as a profitable venture. Many feel that collecting Rs 14 crore is not going to be a tough task for Yatra and this makes it a safe venture

The WOM Is Healthy

Mammootty has received rave reviews for bringing the legendary YSR to life on the big screen. Similarly, most critics have pointed out that Yatra features several powerful which highlight the way in which the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister touched the lives of countless farmers. As such, the WOM is quite positive and this should help the film in the coming days.

The Way Ahead...

Yatra is likely to show good growth over the weekend and remain the first choice of its target audience. Enough said!