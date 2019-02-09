Yatra Day 1 Box Office Collections: Mammootty’s Film Opens On A Decent Note
\Mammootty is beyond any doubt one of the most revered and iconic stars in the Malayalam film industry. An artiste par excellence, he enjoys a strong fan following owing to his warm nature, dashing looks, impressive versatility as an actor and dashing personality. Over the years, the Megastar has starred in quite a few critically-acclaimed movies and this has proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. At present, he is in the limelight because of Yatra which marks his return to Tollywood after 27 years.
The film released yesterday (February 8, 2019) and opened to a decent at the AP and TS box office. Here is the complete report.
Day 1 Collections
Yatra has taken a fair start at the AP and TS box office and made a solid impact. The Day 1 share stands at Rs 2.23 share.
A Decent Start In The US
The film opened on a decent note at the US box office, collecting nearly USD 71,270 from 130 locations through premieres. It raked in a further USD 13,000 from 97 locations on Friday. It needs to collect USD 600k more in the coming days in order to breakeven in the US.
A Safe Bet
Yatra did pre-release business of Rs 13.5 crore worldwide. It needs to collect Rs 14 Crore share in order to emerge as a profitable venture. Many feel that collecting Rs 14 crore is not going to be a tough task for Yatra and this makes it a safe venture
The WOM Is Healthy
Mammootty has received rave reviews for bringing the legendary YSR to life on the big screen. Similarly, most critics have pointed out that Yatra features several powerful which highlight the way in which the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister touched the lives of countless farmers. As such, the WOM is quite positive and this should help the film in the coming days.
The Way Ahead...
Yatra is likely to show good growth over the weekend and remain the first choice of its target audience. Enough said!