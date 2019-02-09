Mammootty’s Yatra Full Movie Leaked By Tamilrockers To Download On Day 1

Yatra Gets Leaked On Day 1

The full movie has been leaked online by Tamilrockers for ‘free download'. The leaked version is reportedly of low audio and video quality. The leak is totally unacceptable and might ruffle a few feathers.

Mammootty Fans Are Unhappy About The Leak

As expected, the unethical act has upset Mammootty fans in a big way. They have condemned the leak and urged movie buffs to refrain from downloading the pirated copy. Let us hope that this plea has a positive impact and people decide against supporting piracy.

Box Office Collections To Be Affected?

Yatra marks Mammootty's return to Telugu cinema after nearly three decades and this makes it a crucial release for Mollywood's ‘Best Actor'. It needs to collect Rs 14 crore share in order to emerge as a success. As the full movie has been leaked, its collections are going to e affected big time. Needless to say, this is quite an unfortunate situation.

The Background

The infamous gang Tamilrockers is no stranger to leaking the latest movies within hours of their release. Aravinda Sametha, Taxiwala and NTR Kathanayakudu are just a few of the big releases that fell prey to piracy within hours of arriving in theatres. The gang has also leaked Bollywood films such as Thugs of Hindostan, Zero and The Accidental Prime Minister to name a few.

The Road Ahead...

The Union cabinet recently approved an amendment to the Indian Cinematograph Act, putting in place stricter penalties for piracy. As per the amendment, anyone who illegally records a film in the theatres will be fined up to Rs 10 Lakh and/or sentenced to three years imprisonment. Let us hope that this big step goes a long way in curbing the menace of piracy.