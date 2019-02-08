Yatra Movie Review: Live Updates About The Mammootty Starrer

The Malayalam Megastar Megastar Mammootty is all set to return to Tollywood with the eagerly-awaited Yatra which hits the screens today(February 8, 2019). Directed by Mahi V Raghav, the film revolves around the life of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and highlights his famous Padhayatra. Yatra has created has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans for all the right reasons and this should help it make an impact at the box office.

While talking about the film, Mammootty had recently said that Yatra revolves around how YSR touched the lives of countless people through his the iconic foot journey.

"Yatra isn't just about walking - it is about meeting people, answering their questions and finding solutions to their problems. Showing a person walking for two hours can be boring, the director showed him meeting different people from different strata of society," he had told The Hindu.

Yatra also features Jagapathy Babu in the lead, Noted actors Sudheer Babu and Rao Ramesh too are a part of the cast. The first shows of Yatra are set to get underway. Stay tuned for the live review from the theatres.

Also, here are the key talking points about Yatra.