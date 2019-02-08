Yatra Movie Review: Live Updates About The Mammootty Starrer
The Malayalam Megastar Megastar Mammootty is all set to return to Tollywood with the eagerly-awaited Yatra which hits the screens today(February 8, 2019). Directed by Mahi V Raghav, the film revolves around the life of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and highlights his famous Padhayatra. Yatra has created has created a great deal of buzz amongst the fans for all the right reasons and this should help it make an impact at the box office.
While talking about the film, Mammootty had recently said that Yatra revolves around how YSR touched the lives of countless people through his the iconic foot journey.
"Yatra isn't just about walking - it is about meeting people, answering their questions and finding solutions to their problems. Showing a person walking for two hours can be boring, the director showed him meeting different people from different strata of society," he had told The Hindu.
Yatra also features Jagapathy Babu in the lead, Noted actors Sudheer Babu and Rao Ramesh too are a part of the cast. The first shows of Yatra are set to get underway. Stay tuned for the live review from the theatres.
Also, here are the key talking points about Yatra.
Will Mammootty Conquer Tollywood?
Mammootty is arguably the finest actor in the country. However, he has not done too many films in Tollywood. In fact, his last major Telugu film Swati Kiranam had released nearly 27 years ago. Many feel that Yatra is a crucial release for him as it could help him prove that he is a pan-India star in the truest sense.
Mahi V Raghav’s Big Moment!
In 2017, Mahi V Raghav became the talk of the town when the horror-comedy Anando Brahma opened to a good response at the box office and emerged as a sleeper hit. If Yatra too does well, he will enter the big league. As such, the stakes are pretty high for the director.
A Safe Venture
Yatra has done pre-release business of Rs 13.5 crore worldwide and needs to collect Rs 14 crore share in order to emerge as a profitable venture. Most feel that reaching this figure is not going to be a difficult task for the Mammootty starrer. All in all, this is a safe venture.
Will Yatra Benefit From The NTR Kathanayakudu Debacle?
Yatra was originally supposed to clash with NTR Mahanayakudu . However, the clash was averted when the NBK starrer got delayed because of the lacklustre response to NTR Kathanayakudu. In other words, Yatra managed to get a solo release only because of the poor response to the NTR biopic. Let us wait and watch whether this helps the film do well at the ticket window or not.