    Yatra Pre-release Business: Pretty Ordinary And Recoverable

    Malayalam 'Megastar' Mammootty is all set to re-enter the Telugu film industry with the magnum opus Yatra, which revolves around the life of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajshekar Reddy. The film has created a decent amount of buzz amongst the fans and is set to arrive in theatres tomorrow (February 8, 2019). Now, here is some big news for those who are looking forward to Yatra. According to a leading website, Yatra has done a pre-release business of Rs 13.5 crore worldwide.

    The average pre-release business makes Yatra a pretty safe venture for all concerned. It needs to collect Rs 14 crore share in order to emerge as a hit. Given the decent buzz, Yatra is unlikely to face any difficulties in reaching the break-even mark.

    Yatra

    Interestingly, the Balakrishna starrer NTR Kathanayakudu had raked in nearly Rs 70 crore prior to its release. However, it managed to rake in merely Rs 20 crore upon release and proved to be a disaster. It seems that the Yatra team decided to play it safe keeping in mind the fate of NTR Kathanayakudu.

    Directed by Mahi V Raghav, Yatra will focus on YSR's famous padayatra and his concern for the farmers. Actors Jagapathy Babu and Sudheer Babu are also a part of the cast.

    So, do you feel that Yatra will emerge a winner? Tell us in the space below.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 11:20 [IST]
