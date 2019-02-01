Yatra Pre Release Event, A Stylish Mammootty Steals The Show; View Pics

The much-hyped NTR Kathanayakudu hit the screens on January 9, 2019, and opened to a good response at the box office. However, it failed to hold in the following days and collapsed big time. Despite being a flop, it gave fans a look at some important incidents from NTR's life and this made it a good experience for the die-hard fans of the Andhra CM. Now, the biopic of yet another politician is set to hit the screens.

The film in question is Yatra and it revolves around the life of the late mass leader YSR. The film has Mammootty in the lead and it is going to focus on YSR's concern for the farmers and his famous padyatra.

The film's pre-release event was held today(February 1, 2019) and it proved to be a star-studded affair. Mollywood's 'Best Actor' attended the event and made quite an impact. Sporting a smart loook, he looked dashing and enjoyed the evening.

Yatra has been directed by Mahi V Raghav and it will be his first release after Anando Brahma. Mammootty has previously starred in popular Telugu films such as Swati Kiranam and Surya Putrulu and Yatra marks his Tollywood comeback. It will be worth watching whether he is able to make an impact this time around as well.

Yatra is slated to hit the screens on February 8, 2019.