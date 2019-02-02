Mammootty Is Ready To Do More Telugu Movies If These Conditions Are Fulfilled

It is no secret that Mammootty is one of the most talented and respected stars in Indian cinema today. A veteran in every sense, the versatile actor enjoys a strong fan following because of his unparalleled acting prowess and humble nature. A boda fide legend in Malayalam cinema, he also enjoys a decent following in the Telugu industry. In the 1990s he starred in a few notable Tollywood films and this helped him make a mark in the industry.

At present, the Megastar is gearing up for the release of Yatra which marks his return to Tollywood after a hiatus. The film is based on the life of the former mass leader YSR and focuses on his padyatra.

During the film's pre-release eventt, Mammootty expressed a desire to act in more Telugu movies in the future. However, at the same time, he made it clear that he would do so only if he is offered positive roles. He also made it clear that he would take up Telugu films only if his character is an integral part f the narrative.

His remarks clearly indicate that he is willing to expand his fanbase in the Telugu states. However, he wants to do it without comprising onthe quality aspect.

Yatra is a Mahi Raghav directorial and it will hit the screens on February 8, 2019.

