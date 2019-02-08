Yatra Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About The Mammootty Starrer
Megastar Mammootty is beyond any doubt the biggest and most celerated stars in South cinema. M-town's resident 'Best Actor' is held in high regard thanks to his evergreen looks, remarkable versatility as an actor, impressive personality and down-to-earth nature. During his enviable career, Mammootty has starred in several successful films and this has helped him become a synonym for success.
At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest Telugu movie Yatra which hits the screens today (February 8, 2019).
The film revolves arund the life of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and focuses on his iconic foot journey. Recently, the Swathi Kiranam actor had revealed that Yatra mainly deals with how YSR cared about the farmers and shared strong bond with them.
Yatra also features Sushasini in the lead. Jagapathi Babu and Sudheer Babu too are a part of the cast. The fans have high expectations from Yatra and this makes it a crucial release for all concerned.
Stay tuned for the Yatra Twitter review.
Praveen Mysore @Thokkalodhi
How well did #Mammooty get those mannerisms!!! Kudos to @MahiVraghav and team for putting together a focussed and well-balanced film. #Yatra
తెలుగు సినిమా @Telugucnemawrld
#Yatra review1st half: good .no bore at till end ,ysr presence👌👌 .2nd half:some lag ,but emotions
👌👌 .. overall super good MV...
MEGASTAR CHIRU FAN @Indian_Cinema_
Good first half,not even one scene boring or waste moments #yatra
Sushanth Nallapareddy @sushanthreddy
Movies doesn't have too many high or low moments... but it moves in a gradual pace with a emotional connect. Felt mammooty underplayed the character way too much. There are couple of scenes which are against tdp which I felt were unnecessary. #Yatra
SKN @SKNonline
Honest intense drama #Yatra first half 👍👌Liked Dir @MahiVraghav geninue makingComplete actor @mammukka's flawless performance added glitters
Congratulations @70mmEntertains team