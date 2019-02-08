Yatra Twitter Review: Here’s What Fans Feel About The Mammootty Starrer

Megastar Mammootty is beyond any doubt the biggest and most celerated stars in South cinema. M-town's resident 'Best Actor' is held in high regard thanks to his evergreen looks, remarkable versatility as an actor, impressive personality and down-to-earth nature. During his enviable career, Mammootty has starred in several successful films and this has helped him become a synonym for success.

At present, he is in the limelight because of his latest Telugu movie Yatra which hits the screens today (February 8, 2019).

The film revolves arund the life of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and focuses on his iconic foot journey. Recently, the Swathi Kiranam actor had revealed that Yatra mainly deals with how YSR cared about the farmers and shared strong bond with them.

Yatra also features Sushasini in the lead. Jagapathi Babu and Sudheer Babu too are a part of the cast. The fans have high expectations from Yatra and this makes it a crucial release for all concerned.

Stay tuned for the Yatra Twitter review