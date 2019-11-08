Yedu Chepala Katha Full Movie Leaked Online For Download!

Hit By Piracy

Piracy has often thrashed the prospects of many movies and it continues to be a problem for Tollywood, just like the other film industries. Now, Yedu Chepala Katha, the latest film from Tollywood too has fallen prey to piracy.

Full Movie Leaked Online

Shockingly, Yedu Chepala Katha has already been leaked online. What is even more surprising is that the full movie has been leaked online for free download. This has left the audiences shocked.

Yedu Cheppala Katha's Box Office Prospects

Trade circuits are impressed with the release timing of Yedu Chepala Katha, and it is believed that the movie has chosen the right time. Reports convey that the film is assured of a good opening as it registered houseful shows on the first day.

Will It Overcome The Threat?

The movie has reportedly received mixed reviews on its first day. Some say it has not met the expectations. It needs to be seen whether piracy will affect the collections of the movie. Let us hope that it would fight the threat posed by piracy and emerge a theatrical success, much like the other hits of recent times.