Yedu Chepala Katha Full Movie Leaked Online For Download!
Yedu Chepala Katha is one more addition to the adult entertainers that the Telugu film industry has produced in recent times. However, this one promised to be quite a different outing from the other routine ones with its content and thrilling narrative. The good release that the film has got in Telugu speaking regions indirectly talks about the notable hype that Yedu Chepala Katha has managed to create. It has now taken over the big screens, but a new update regarding the movie might turn out to be worrisome for the makers and genuine Telugu movie buffs.
Hit By Piracy
Piracy has often thrashed the prospects of many movies and it continues to be a problem for Tollywood, just like the other film industries. Now, Yedu Chepala Katha, the latest film from Tollywood too has fallen prey to piracy.
Full Movie Leaked Online
Shockingly, Yedu Chepala Katha has already been leaked online. What is even more surprising is that the full movie has been leaked online for free download. This has left the audiences shocked.
Yedu Cheppala Katha's Box Office Prospects
Trade circuits are impressed with the release timing of Yedu Chepala Katha, and it is believed that the movie has chosen the right time. Reports convey that the film is assured of a good opening as it registered houseful shows on the first day.
Will It Overcome The Threat?
The movie has reportedly received mixed reviews on its first day. Some say it has not met the expectations. It needs to be seen whether piracy will affect the collections of the movie. Let us hope that it would fight the threat posed by piracy and emerge a theatrical success, much like the other hits of recent times.