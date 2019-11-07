Yedu Chepala Katha Set To Take A Shocking Opening At The Box Office!

Yedu Chepala Katha, directed by Sam J Chaitanya, is a film that has already created a great deal of buzz, courtesy the adult content in it. The movie, which released in theatres today (November 7, 2019), has grabbed around 500 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which is a decent number to reckon with. The latest reports on social media suggest that Yedu Chepala Katha is all set for a huge opening at the box office with crowds rushing to theatres in large numbers being anticipated.

Reports say that the film has started off pretty well in the major centres. Reportedly, YCK has registered houseful shows in Visakhapatnam, where the film is playing in four theatres. The trend suggests that the film will surely get a big opening in A & B centres. Going by the reports, the film is off to a good start in Nizam regions as well. It is being said that there might be an increase in the shows in many theatres across AP/TS regions.

At RTC X theatre, which is one among the major centres in Hyderabad, Yedu Chepala Katha witnessed a good rush for the first show. If reports that are doing the rounds are anything to go by, the film has already collected Rs 84,000 in total from the two theatres in which the movie is playing.

The stage is perfectly set for Yedu Chepala Katha to emerge as a profitable venture at the box office. Reports reveal that the film's pre-release business is valued at around Rs 3.4 crore in AP/TS regions and the movie has to collect just around Rs 4.2 crore to break-even.

If the film receives positive or above-average reviews after the initial shows, Yevadu Chepala Katha will get the mileage for a good run in theatres. Moreover, the film has been released on a Thursday, which would facilitate the film, a good weekend. No other biggie has been scheduled to release this week, which might help the movie.