 »   »   »  Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2018: Ram Charan, Keerthy Suresh, Rashmika & Others Steal The Show; View Pics

Ram Charan At His Stylish Best

In an exciting development, Ram Charan was spotted as he attended the Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2018. As expected, he looked smart and seemed to be in a relaxed mood. 2018 was a pretty good year for him. He received rave reviews for his performance in Rangasthalam and this helped him silence his critics big time.

Stunning!

Keerthy Suresh too made her presence felt at the award function. She looked elegant and made countless fans go weak at the the knees. She truly is a stunner! Last year,. Keerthy became the talk of the town because of her performance in Mahanati which emerged as a big hit. The film was based on the life of the yesteryear actress Savitri.

Elegance Personified

The Bharat Ane Nenu girl Kiara Advani too attended the event. She looked graceful and left the fans spellbound with her grace. Her shy smile too worked wonders for her look. Interestingly, she'll next be seen in the action-drama Vinaya Vidheya Rama which hits the screens on January 11, 2019.

'Geetha' Is Here

The latest sweetheart of Telugu cinema Rashmika Mandanna too made a classy appearance at the Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2018 and stole many hearts. She looked cute and cast a spell with her innocent smile. Last year, she created a great deal of buzz in the industry because of her effective performance in Geetha Govindam.

Simply Ravishing!

The fast-rising Raashi Khanna looked a million bucks at the event and left the fans spellbound with her refined body language. 2018 was a year of mixed fortunes for her. She received rave reviews for sincere performance in Tholi Prema. However, her other big releases Touch Chesi Chudu and Srinivasa Kalyanam sank at the box office.