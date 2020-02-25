10 Years Of Samantha Akkineni: 5 Roles That Made Her The Lady Superstar

Samantha Akkineni completed 10 years in Telugu and Tamil film industry. On 26th February 2010, Samantha Ruth Prabhu (now Akkineni) made her acting debut in the film Ye Maaya Chesave opposite Naga Chaitanya. Since then, the actress has improved and is impressing her fans with her acting performances. Right from Ye Maaya Chesave to recently released Jaanu, Mrs Akkineni gone from strength to strength.

Hence, on the occasion of 10 years of Samantha Akkineni in the industry, let's take a look at 5 roles which proved she is the real lady superstar

Ye Maaya Chesave

Ye Maaya Chesave is the debut film of Samantha Akkineni and surprisingly, the actress stunned everyone with the portrayal of catholic girl Jessie Thekkekuttu. Earlier, in an interview, Samantha thanked film's director Gautham Menon for playing a crucial part in moulding her as an actress. Samantha was paired opposite Naga Chaitanya (now husband) and won everyone's hearts with her natural performance.

Manam

Manam was indeed a difficult film for Samantha as she was a part of the multi-starrer which starred legendary actors like Nageshwara Rao, Nagarjuna Akkineni. Manam (2014) was a family film of Akkinenis but amongst all, Samantha turned out to be as one of the standout performers. Her portrayal of Krishna Veni/Priya was loved by masses as well as critics.

A Aa

A Aa (2016) starring Nithiin and Samantha Ruth Prabhu was a hit at the box office. Samantha's portrayal of Anasuya Ramalingam (Anu) is still considered as one of the finest performances of her career. Despite being a part of Trivikram Srinivas' directorial and starring opposite Nithiin, Samantha stole the limelight with her acting skills.

Rangasthalam

The 2018 blockbuster film Rangasthalam gave a new identity to Samantha Akkineni. Interestingly, Rangasthalam was her first film after getting married to Naga Chaitanya. Paired opposite Ram Charan, Samantha's portrayal of Ramalakshmi gained praises from all. Her conventional role of a village girl gave her a new identity of a risk-taker. Notably, Samantha was nominated in Best Actress category for Filmfare Awards South.

Majili

The 2019 hit film Majili was one of the most unique love stories ever made in Tollywood. Playing a unique character. Sravani opposite her husband-actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha beautifully enacted the emotions of every woman. Her understated performance caught everyone's attention and gave her an identity of one of the best actresses in Telugu and Tamil. Notably, Majili was the biggest hit of Naga Chaitanya's career. Looks like wifey Samantha was lucky for him!

Samantha Akkineni is all set to make her digital debut in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man 2.

Congratulations Samantha for completing 10 years in the film industry!