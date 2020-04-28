14 years of Pokiri, The Movie Which Made Mahesh Babu A Superstar!

Pokiri Mahesh Turns Superstar

The thriller, revolving around a young rough and tough youngster's life, moved Mahesh Babu into the category of a reliable actor. His incredible performance in the movie was highly appreciated at the theatres and is still loved by the audience. He didn't take much time to become a star of the mass audience, diverting from his usual family audience. Pokiri, inevitably is the reason behind Mahesh's untouched status of Superstar in the Telugu film Industry which helped him grab big projects in future.

Fresh As Ever Dialogues!

It is usually said that a screenplay's success is measured when the audience is able to relate to it. Pokiri's screenplay by Puri Jagannadh did an incredible job art that, and indeed left a mark on the audience. Well, the movie was able to meet the expectations of the audience with its error-free screenplay. Interestingly, the dialogues in the film became so famous that they were commonly used by the people. Check if you use any of the dialogues.

"Okkasari commit ayithe na mata nene vinanu"

"Yevvadu kodithe dhimmathirigi mind block ipoyidho, Aade pandu gadu"

"Annaya.! Ee thokkalo meetingulu yento nakardham kavadam ledhu. Padhi mandhi vunnaru andharini lepesthe intiki vellipovachu"

"Yeppudocham annadhi kadhu annayya. Bullet dhigindha ledha."

"Nenu yentha yedhavano naake thelidhu"

When Remake Became a Game Changer!

Pokiri has been remade in various languages across the country. The first remake in Tamil, Pokkiri with Vijay as the lead and directed by Prabhu Deva, became one of the successful hits of their careers. Happy with the success Prabhu Deva remade the film into Hindi titled Wanted. Released in 2009, the Salman Khan-starrer became the second biggest grossing Bollywood film of all times. Pokiri was also remade in Kannada as Porki (2010) and Moner Jala in Bengali and in Bangladesh. The remakes became a game-changer to all the actors who essayed the lead role, be it Vijay or Salman Khan.

Box Office Performance And Records!

Made on a budget of around 10 crore, the film made a 40+ crore business at the box office, and turned out to be the all time industry hit. Pokiri was also able to create few rare records in the Telugu Film Industry. On the 100th day, Mahesh Babu-starrer was successfully running in 200 centres, while on the 200th day, it was streaming in 65+ centres. Also, Pokiri is the only movie to have 365 days, 500 days, 1000 days posters.

The Pokiri Trivia