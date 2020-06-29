2020 Telugu Movies Half-Yearly Report: Disco Raja And Jaanu Top The Biggest Flop List

Disco Raja

The Ravi Teja-starrer released on January 24 and opened with a mixed response from the theatres. The story of the film revolves around a dead man, who is brought back to life using advanced technology, after being discovered in the mountains of Ladakh.

His mission to find his identity and the people responsible for his brutal death didn't quite impress the audience. Disco Raja, directed by Vi Anand and bankrolled by Ram Talluri under the banner SRT Entertainments, reigns the disaster list. The science fiction action film also features Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh, Tanya Hope, Bobby Simha, Sunil and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. With its theatrical run, the movie collected a total of Rs 7.81 crore from its worldwide business.

Jaanu

The Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster ‘96, that starred Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi, unfortunately, failed miserably at the theatres. Featuring south diva Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand, the movie revolves around the reunion of former school mates after 15 years of them passing out. Ram and Jaanu failed to bring the chemistry on the screen, as they solve issues surrounding their breakup in the movie.

Directed by C Prem Kumar, Jaanu earned a total of Rs 7.92 crore worldwide. Bankrolled by Dil Raju, the movie also features Saranya Pradeep, Hasini Anvi, Sai Kiran Kumar, Gouri G Kishan and Thagubothu Ramesh.

World Famous Lover

Though the fans had high expectations from Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover after his impeccable performance in Arjun Reddy, the movie failed to impress the audiences. The romantic drama directed by Kranti Madhav has an ensemble cast including Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite and Ananda Chakrapani in pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by KA Vallabha and KS Rama Rao, the movie earned an average collection of Rs 9.17 crore. Renowned music director Gopi Sundar composed songs for the film.

Aswathama

Aswathama starring Naga Shaurya and Mehreen Pirzada lands on 4th position in the list of the half-yearly flops. Directed by debutant Ramana Teja, the movie is bankrolled by Usha Mulpuri and Shankar Prasad Mulpuri. Released on January 31, the movie revolves around the story of a man, who returns to India to solve the mystery around his sister's boyfriend.

Aswathama earned a total of Rs 4.31 crore from its worldwide business and also featured Jisshu Sengupta, Harish Uthaman, Sargun Kaur Luthra, Prince, Aadarsh Balakrishna and Jayaprakash.

Entha Manchivaadavuraa

The action-drama film is directed by Satish Vagesna failed to impress the audience at the theatres. Featuring Kalyan Ram and Mehreen Pirzada, Entha Machivaadavuraa plot revolves around a short film actor, who carries multiple identities to bond with unknown people for a mission. Bankrolled by Subhash Gupta and Umesh Gupta, the movie collected a total of Rs 6.38 crore from its theatrical run. Along with the lead actors, the thriller also features Naresh, Sarath Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam, Vijayakumar, Baladitya and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.