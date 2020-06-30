47 Days Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

The mystery-thriller 47 Days has become the latest victim to online piracy. Directed by Pradeep Maddali, the movie has been leaked by the infamous piracy website Tamilrockers. Well, the movie is released only today, June 30, exclusively on ZEE5.

The movie featuring Satyadev Kancharana, Pooja Jhaveri, Roshni Prakash and Ravi Varma among others, has been receiving mixed responses from the audience, thanks to its average storyline and brilliant acting chops of the cast. The story revolves around a suspended ACP, Satya, who is in search of the criminals behind his wife Paddu's mysterious death. However, he finds a resemblance to her demise with a Pharma company owner's death case. His search stops at a drug cartel, as he starts digging deeper into the case. The story showcases how Paddu and Pharma owner slips into the mess as their death becomes a mystery in the movie.

Satyadev is said to have played the role of a frustrated cop with an emotional background flawlessly.

Bankrolled by Vijay Donkada and Raghu Kunche, the music for the film too has been composed by Raghu.

