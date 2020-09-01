5 Movies Of Nani That Escalated Him From An Actor To A Natural Star!

Ashta Chamma (2008)

If you wish to start catching up on movies starring Nani, your first choice definitely should be his debut film Ashta Chamma. At the time when action movies were ruling Tollywood, Ashta Chamma came as a breath of fresh air and kicked-off the rom-com trend once again. Nani won the audiences' hearts with his energetic screen-presence and witty one-liners despite being a debutant. An adaptation of The Importance of Being Earnest play by Oscar Wilde, the movie's plot, direction, and Nani's adorable performance helped the movie become an overnight box office success.

Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu (2010)

Directed by debutante Tatineni Satya, Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu is considered to be a landmark film in Nani's career, for he made the film his own starring as a poor villager, who is extremely passionate about Kabaddi. His brilliant acting along with some serious edge-of-the-seat Kabaddi drama, in this situational comedy with a tear-jerking climax, kept everyone glued to their screens right from the first scene to the last.

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (2015)

After a series of flops that could have destroyed Nani's career, the actor's good fortune arrived after delivering a commendable performance in the superhit blockbuster Bhale Bhale Magadivoy. In this movie, Nani plays the role of a young man with an unusual problem, which makes his life more difficult than it should be, resulting in a hilarious watch for viewers. With his hysterical expressions and flawless comic timing, Nani's performance as the absent-minded Lucky, helped him win his first-ever Filmfare award as Best Actor Critics Choice along with various other nominations.

Jersey (2019)

South Indian cinema's finest cricket-based movie, Jersey is an inspirational film about an out-of-work 36-year-old man, played by Nani, who after facing a lot of backlashes decides to prove his worth by doing the only thing he knows- playing cricket. Owing to its remarkable emotional plot, incredible climax and stellar performances by its leading actors, the film took absolutely no time to earn raving reviews by fans and critics alike. Such is the fandom surrounding the film that it's all set to be remade in Hindi.

V (2020)

The only release of Nani in 2020, V movie will showcase Nani in a never-seen-before role as he plays a cop who's on a mission to avenge his wife's brutal murder. And if his grey-shade filled character wasn't enough to get fans all excited, V movie marks the 25th movie of Nani's career, and the first star-studded Telugu movie to get an OTT release. Ever since the launch of the action-packed trailer, the audience has been waiting for the film's release with bated breath. With expectations amongst them being sky-high, one can't wait to see how Nani packs a punch this September 5 with the film streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.